The 71st Annual Paris Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley auction set for Dec. 18. It will get underway at 6pm with bidding both online and in person. All money raised during the auction goes directly to the club. This year’s event is in honor of longtime Boys and Girls Club board member Tommy Whitten. For more information, or to consign an item to be auctioned, call Montgomery Moore at 940-642-6645.