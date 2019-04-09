BPCC Sweeps Eagles Baseball

The Northeast Texas Community College (10-20, 5-11) Eagles baseball team traveled to Bossier Parish Community College (20-13, 6-10) Friday to start the second round of conference play. BPCC defeated the Eagles 7-4 to take game one of the three-game series. The final two games were scheduled to be played at NTCC on Saturday, but rain forced a change of venue to Paris Chism High school’s turf field on Sunday. BPCC took games two and three by a score of 4-3 in game one and 7-4 in game two.

In game one, Jordan Martinez took the mound for the Eagles going six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and four strikeouts. BPCC took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when lead-off hitter Kyle Jones scored off a double from Adrian Minjares. Bossier Parrish added another run in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 2-0.

After falling behind 7-0, the Eagles offense got on the board in the eighth inning. Cody Cleveland plated John Pron, who had singled earlier in the inning, to cut the lead to 7-1. Jonathan Carrillo, Matt Scheurich, and Jake Chapman all scored in the ninth inning to bring the game closer, but the Eagles comeback fell short.

Andrew Skivington, Carrillo, and Scheurich each had 2 hits to lead the offensive effort by NTCC. Hadyden Shaddix came in relief of Martinez to throw the final two innings for the Eagles.

In game two at Chism, Chandler Mauldin was on the mound for the Eagles for three innings, giving up four runs. Garrett Chappell relieved Mauldin in the fourth inning, and Chappell was solid in his performance, striking out three and giving up zero runs the final four innings of the game.

Cody Cleveland had a walk and a double with an RBI to lead the offense in game one of the day. The Eagles stranded six runners in the 4-3 loss.

Game three saw the Eagles offense jump out to an early 3-0 lead. Cody Cleveland led off the game with a single to right field, and he was followed by John Michael Russ who was hit by the pitch to put two Eagles on base for Matt Scheurich to launch a three-run home run to the left.

BPCC cut into the lead in the second inning when Will Doughty hit a solo home run just inside the foul pole in the left field bringing the score to 3-1. This was the last lead the Eagles would see as Bossier scored three runs in the fourth, and one run each in the fifth and sixth innings to go up 6-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan Martinez hit a solo home run to center field to bring the Eagles a little closer, down 6-4 heading to the 7th inning. Bossier would add one more run in the eighth inning to put NTCC away by a score of 7-4.

Tyler Navarro was on the mound in game two for the Eagles, Navarro went six innings giving up six runs on eight hits while striking out five. Mikel Howell threw two innings of relief, giving up one run on two hits striking out five. Hunter Riley finished out the day for the Eagles on the mound.

Martinez was the hot bat for the Eagles in game two going four-for-four with two singles, a double and home run. Cleveland and Scheurich added two hits each to add to the offense in game two. Despite eight hits with two home runs in the game, the Eagles could not manufacture more runs as they stranded nine runners in the game.

NTCC looks to get back on track as they host Carl Albert State College on Tuesday at 3:00 pm at home at Bob Baker Stadium.

SOFTBALL

The Northeast Texas Community College (9-21, 4-10) Eagles softball team traveled to Tyler Junior College (39-5, 14-0) for a doubleheader contest on Friday. Ranked third in the nation by the NJCAA, the TJC Apaches took the opening game by a score of 8-2 and won game two 11-4.

Kara Carter was in the circle in game one for the Eagles, going six innings. Carter struck out four Apache batters while giving up six hits and walking six.

TJC got on the board first in the third inning with back-to-back home runs to take a 4-0 lead over the Eagles. Korbyn Bassett answered back in the fourth inning with a home run to cut the TJC lead to 4-1. In the sixth-inning Ramzi Smith scored on a Shelby Baker Sacrifice fly to right field to add another run and bring the score to 5-2. TJC added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the comeback threat. Baker and Bassett lead the Eagles offense with two hits each and one run batted in each.

In game two actions, NTCC took an early 1-0 lead when the speedy Blakelea Nettles led off with a single and then stole second base. Nettles scored two batters later off a Ramzi Smith double.

Jamie Franks got the start in game two for NTCC and went four innings for the Eagles before being relieved by Mackensie Mankel.

TJC got on the board with three runs in the second inning to claim a 3-1 lead over NTCC. Nettles got things going again in the third inning with a double of her own, and she scored when Smith homered to left to tie the game 3-3. The Eagles managed to score another run when Haley Chapa came in to pinch run for Haley Wilson who reached on an error.

The Apaches took advantage of timely hits with some walks and scored one run in the fourth, three runs in the fifth, and four runs in the sixth inning to round out the day with the 11-4 victory over NTCC.

Nettles and Smith led the way for the Eagles in game two with two hits each and Nettles added a walk as well to reach the bases three times.

Justin Hargrove ATC, LAT

Northeast Texas Community College

Athletic Trainer/Director of Human Performance

Assistant Athletic Director

Office:903-434-8285

Fax:903-434-4425

jhargrove@ntcc.edu<mailto:jhargrove@ntcc.edu>

www.ntcc.edu<http://www.ntcc.edu/>

www.ntcceagles.com<http://www.ntcceagles.com/>