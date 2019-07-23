Brad and Leo’s Bromance in Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

The Westerly Sun claims the Westerly, Rhode Island police recently arrested a Des Moines, Iowa man after he came to the city to meet Taylor Swift at her home. Officers found 30 lockpicks and other burglary tools in David Liddle’s car.

Westerly police chief Shawn Lacey says, “He kept telling us he knew her personally and was just coming to visit. He said he was trying to launch his singing career and she had agreed to help. He has a history — security guards at the home told us that he was already on a watch list because there were concerns he could pose a threat. It is our understanding that he may have visited other properties belonging to Taylor Swift in the past.”

Radar Online claims Queen Elizabeth has allegedly banned pets from Buckingham Palace ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to adopt a rescue dog. A source tells the website, “Harry and Meghan have moved their offices in with the Queen’s Buck House, and she absolutely does not want some mutt messing up her rugs. Plus her corgis rule the roost there and don’t take too kindly to outsiders. The Queen has said Meghan can do what she wants on her own property out at Frogmore, but is not to bring any of them to the Palace. Meghan would be devastated by this, given rescues are her chosen passion.”

Jason Momoa says he cried while watching ”The Lion King” with his 11 year-old daughter. He tweeted; “@lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic. Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children.

Brobible claims a Tom Cruise doppelganger fooled people at Comic-Con last weekend. Jerome LeBlanc showed up in a red Ferrari while wearing Ray-Bans and a Top Gun leather jacket. He posed for pictures with unsuspecting fans.

The Sun claims another Simpsons movie is in the works. Simpsons creator Matt Groening tells the paper, “Disney wants something for its money. No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. This is a true answer. The first Simpsons Movie almost killed us. We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie. That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost.”

The Sun claims supermodel Naomi Campbell recently boarded a plane before putting on a rubber mask and rubber gloves. She then took out wet wipes and cleaned her tray table and her seat. Naomi says, “I clean everything you touch. This is what do on every plane I get on, I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better. As the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing – this is my protection. And I really feel that this helps me, my little routine.”

The Sun claims Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio bonded while filming ”Once Upon a Time in America” by sculpting at Brad’s home. A source tells the newspaper, “Brad’s got his own sculpting studio at his house and Leo loves coming over to use it. They sometimes hang out with Brad’s artist pals, but other times it’s just the two of them. Leo brings sandwiches over from their favourite place, Fat Sal’s, and they spend their boys’ nights creating art until the early hours.”

Celebrity Real Estate claims Tim Tebow has purchased a Jacksonville, Florida mansion for $2.9 million. The house has five bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a wine room, a gym, a home theater, a grand piano and a game room with a bar

Tyra Banks tells the Wall Street Journal that Naomi Campbell used to make her cry when she was modeling. “It wasn’t a rivalry, and I’m very sensitive to that word because a rivalry is with two equals to me, whereas one was very dominant. She [Naomi] was a supermodel and I was just some new girl that got on a plane from Paris, and was studying fashion in magazines at a fashion library. I had a very painful early days in Paris. As much as I was booking every single fashion show, people didn’t know I was going home at night crying my eyes out because a woman that I was looking up to seemed like she just didn’t want me to be there, and was doing everything in her power to make me go away.”