John Robert Sievers, Jr.

The Eight Judicial District Court in Sulphur Springs jury found John Robert Sievers, Jr., of Brashear, guilty. The state accused Sievers of continuous sexual abuse of a young child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony offense, punishable upon conviction with “imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years. He received life in prison Tuesday.