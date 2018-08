After deliberating for 2 hours and 5 minutes – the Hopkins County jury that convicted 17 year old Gavin Heath Gilbert of murder handed down its sentence. Gilbert was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the fatal shooting of 18 year old Tyrese O’Neal Pryor of Sulphur Springs. The jury did not assess a fine.. Gilbert showed no emotion as the verdict was read by District Judge Eddie Northcutt. Gilbert must serve 27 1/2 years behind bars before he becomes eligible for parole.