Brett Young and Wife Ready For Baby in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Old Dominion lead singer Matt Ramsey tells the website Covetuer that his grandfather gave him some great advice. “My grandad told me when I was a kid to dress for the job that I wanted. He wasn’t talking about this, but it’s like speaking your goals out loud, only through your clothes. It’s all about setting yourself apart, but being comfortable at the same time. I don’t wear anything I feel uncomfortable in. I don’t think any of us in the band do, but I think we all enjoy dressing up a little bit. It’s fun to walk on stage and own it a little bit.”

WUSN claims Brad Paisley was recently in Sweden for a concert when he found a bar that was hosting a ‘Brad Paisley Pre- Concert Party’. He walked in and listened to a Stockholm country band play several of his songs.

WATE says Kelsea Ballerini recently sent an electric guitar to a young man in Florida, who is visually impaired and battling cancer. Ayden Henke met Kelsea several months ago during a concert meet-and-greet. He gave her a note in Braille and a picture before she sent him the guitar

Variety magazine claims This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is going to perform a tribute to Luke Combs during next Wednesday’s taping of the CMT Artist of the Year Awards.

Brett Young tells Sounds like Nashville that he and his wife Taylor are ready for their child to be born. “Everybody gives the same advice, ‘you’re never going to be ready, but then you’ll just figure it out.’ We’re going to try to stress out as little as possible, but she’s coming whether we like it or not. We’re fired up. My wife is a rock star and I’ll try to keep my eyes open at any point that I think she might need help.”

Chris Lane tells Taylor magazine that he would probably be an athlete if he wasn’t a musician. “I grew up playing football and baseball, so I guess I would be doing that right now, because it was my dream as a kid growing up. It was one of those things where I didn’t know whether to continue playing sport or pursue something else. I started learning to play the guitar just for fun and I worked really hard at that, and then I started writing my own music. The next thing I know, I ended up with a record deal, got my first song on the radio and here I am now.”