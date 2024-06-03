Bridge Repairs Planned In Five Area Counties

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that several bridges in five counties will undergo maintenance and erosion control repairs beginning June 2.

The contractor, DCC Construction and Services LLC, a renowned name in the industry, has been granted 213 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.7 million. With their expertise and commitment, we are confident in their ability to deliver high-quality results. The contractor anticipates starting work on June 3 in Hopkins County. The target completion date for this project is July 2025.

The contractor will perform maintenance for erosion control and needed concrete repairs, officials said. To minimize disruption, daytime lane closures may be present during construction, ensuring that the majority of traffic flow remains unaffected.

This project will occur in these locations: Delta County, portions of FM 2068; Fannin County, portions of SH 78, SH 121, FM 896, FM 1753, FM 1553, and FM 151; and Grayson County, portions of US 69, US 75, US 82, SH 91, Spur 503, FM 814, FM 3133, and FM 131.

In Hopkins County, portions of I-30, I-30 frontage road, FM 1567, and FM 2297, and Lamar County, portions of FM 79 are on the project.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.