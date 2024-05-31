Bridge Repairs Slated For Red River, Delta Counties

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that several bridges in Red River and Delta County will be undergoing maintenance repairs starting the week of June 10.

The contractor, AAD Contracting Inc., was granted 74 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $600,000. The contractor anticipates setting barricades and starting work on June 10 at the SH 24 bridge in Delta County. The target completion date for this work is Sept. 23, 2024. Work at these locations will include spall and erosion repairs, and cleaning and sealing joints. Much of this work will be performed off-pavement, but shoulder and occasional lane closures will be used as needed, officials said.

The work will occur at these locations: Red River County, BU 82J at East Langford Creek, to include pavement milling and resurfacing, SH 37 at Bruton Creek, SH 37 at Scatter Creek, and SH 37 at Scatter Creek Relief. In Delta County, SH 24 at South Big Creek. Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel

through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.