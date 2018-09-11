Bring It Home World Record Attempt Will Affect Paris, Area Traffic

Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

From Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley-

The actual parade route will start from the Harley Shop, proceed west on NE Loop 286 to the Stillhouse Road exit, exiting on Stillhouse north to North Lamar ISD’s campus drive, turning west through the campus and exiting northbound onto US 271 to the Grant Ok, Casino.

As you may have probably heard, our local Harley Davidson shop is sponsoring a world record attempt for the most Harley Davidson motorcycles in a parade. They are doing this with the Guinness World Record people, so specific rules apply regarding the route. To accommodate, traffic detours from the NE Loop 286 beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 15. We expect the detour to remain in place until 3:00 pm. The organizers need 2,406 Harleys to break the record.

Here is the detour route:

Eastbound traffic: Eastbound traffic on Loop 286 will merge right off Loop 286 onto the exit ramp to the FM 195/20th NE intersection. Motorists may follow detour signs along 20th NE for one mile to Lamar Avenue, turn left onto Lamar and proceed 1.4 miles to Loop 286.

Westbound traffic: Westbound traffic on Loop 286 will merge to a left turn off Loop 286 onto N. Collegiate southbound. Motorists will follow detour signs for one mile and turn right onto Lamar Ave and proceed west to N Main. The detour will direct drivers to turn north onto Main and continue 1.7 miles to Loop 286.

Motorists should expect some traffic slowdown and congestion on the Loop and the detour route. There will be several crossovers, and road intersections closed from Collegiate to Stillhouse beginning at 1:00 pm through the 3:00 pm end time.