Brinker Volunteer Fire Rescue is holding its First Annual Brinker BBQ fundraiser on Saturday, June 27, from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm. It is at the Brinker Volunteer Fire department, and they invite you to some excellent Barbecue brisket, Pork w/sides, and Hot dogs for the kids. There will be a bounce house, dunking booth, and slide for the kids along with Fire Truck rides. The cost of the meal is a donation to the department.