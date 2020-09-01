Brookings Institute: Pandemic Could Cause Baby Bust

Yet another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, and this could have implications for years to come. The Brookings Institute economists predict that the pandemic could result in 300 thousand to half a million fewer births next year, or what they are calling a baby bust. Not only are we in a pandemic – but the U.S. fell into a recession in February and unemployment remains at over 10 percent. The Great Recession led to a drop of 400 thousands fewer births between 20017 and 2012. A decline in birthrate could hurt the economy in the long term, as smaller workforces must takeover the cost to care for aging populations.