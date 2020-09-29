Brookshire Grocery Co. Establishes “Focus on the Future” Scholarship Program with More Than $1 Million Endowment Paris Junior College Among Recipient Institutions

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is proud to announce the establishment of the “Focus on the Future” scholarship program in partnership with more than 40 universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, including Paris Junior College. This more than $1 million donation is a substantial representation of BGC’s dedication to educatioœn and giving back to those who aspire to build a better future in the communities it serves.

“We are very excited to launch a lasting program which will help thousands of students achieve their dreams for years to come,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We support our local communities and value education which is one of our top philanthropic efforts. So many families and individuals have been financially impacted by the pandemic. We are proud to be able to help those aspiring towards their dreams.”

This program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements. The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods “Focus on the Future” scholarship will provide tuition assistance to graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in fall 2021.

Brookshire’s has set up an endowed scholarship with the PJC Memorial Foundation that will provide a scholarship. The requirements are as follows: applicants are first considered based on need, must maintain a 2.5 minimum Grade Point Average, and have a confirmed major relevant to the company business, including business/accounting, management, finance, computer information systems, communications, advertising, marketing, public relations and related majors.

“We are grateful to Brookshire Grocery Company for funding an endowment to provide scholarships for students,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “We are excited to be able to offer scholarships for students majoring in areas related to the Brookshire Company business.”

Focus on the Future is representative for BGC’s values. Since 1928, the company has operated on a strong foundation of core values. One of the six core values is “Results-Driven with a Future Focus” meaning BGC strives for positive results every day which allows the company to better serve our customers, communities and employee-partners.

BGC intends for this scholarship program to award students, who need financial assistance to obtain a higher education, to focus on their endeavors to become the community leaders of tomorrow.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs more than 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.