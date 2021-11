Texas Senator (R-Mineola) Bryan Hughes

Dist. 1 State Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) announced his plans to run for re-election Friday morning. He will be seeking a third term as a state senator. Hughes authored several high-profile bills during the last session of the Texas Legislature. State Senate District 1 includes all or parts of Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties.