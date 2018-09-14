Bryan Plans To Hang At New Nashville Restaurant In Today’s Nashville Roundup

Pop Culture Country claims Alan Jackson’s son-in-law, Ben Selecman, recently died in a boating accident. He was an assistant district attorney for the Davidson County District Attorney’s office in Nashville. Ben was married to Jackson’s oldest daughter, Maddie.

Carrie Underwood tells CMT that her 2019 tour outfits are going to feature lots of rhinestones. “There are so many variables, like what is comfortable to wear onstage, what can be changed into and out of quickly and then how many rhinestones will fit on it because that’s a big process/ There are hours spent — not by me, thankfully — but there’s a lot of love and time spent on gluing teeny-tiny rhinestones onto outfits.”

NBC has canceled Carrie Underwood’s Today Show concert because of Hurricane Florence coverage today.

Carrie tweeted: ”Will miss seeing everyone but keeping everyone affected by Hurricane Florence in our prayers. Please be safe out there.”

Sounds Like Nashville claims Blake Shelton has signed on for another season of The Voice.

Radar Online claims Miranda Lambert allegedly charged visitors to her Oklahoma boutique $100 for a selfie. A source tells the website; “She had a sign in the window saying pictures were $100, and she meant it, too. Miranda wouldn’t be in a picture with fans unless they paid her the going rate – that’s a lot of money for folk around these parts. Aside from the tourist money she brought in, no one was sad to see her go. And certainly, no one was surprised her and Blake didn’t work out.”

Closer Weekly Magazine and the Star Magazine claim Reba is going to release a tell-all memoir. A source tells the news outlets; “She’s ready to tell the world her side of the story — all the things that led her to this wonderful place in her life.”

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey tells Building Your Own Nashville that ‘Breaking Bad’ inspired the album cover of ‘Happy Endings.’ “We wanted to do something a little different and we saw a cross stitch of Walter White from Breaking Bad and thought it would be cool to do something like that and it ran from there.”

Luke Bryan tells Pop Culture Country that he plans to be a barfly at his new Nashville restaurant. ”I know as an artist to make the bar work I’m gonna have to come down here and enjoy it and do some fun stuff. And I would imagine all of the other artists are gonna approach it the same way. So many, many times a month fans can come in, and they’d say, ‘Blake or Dierks, or FGL, or Jason, they’re playing the rooftop acoustic.’ And that’s just gonna be a fun experience for Nashville in my opinion.”