Bugler Caught After 30 Robberies

Tyler Scott Headley

A three-month investigation by Pct 3 Constable Steven Hill that started with burglaries and a chase in Lamar County has cleared over 30 robbery and theft cases in northeast Texas and the recovery of over $7,200 worth of cellphones, laptops, IPads, and firearms.

The investigation started in late November 2018 when Lamar County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a suspicious person in the Beaver Creek Area in Powderly. Deputies located a suspect’s vehicle, and a chase ensued before they eluded officers. The next day several burglaries of motor vehicles and thefts were reported in the area.

Pct 3 Constables Office responded to the reports for the thefts and burglaries and started compiling information about the suspect vehicle and reviewing video footage from several home security systems in the neighborhood.

Over the next three months and with the help from an officer with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, The Paris Police Department, Auto Theft Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety they identified the suspect as Tyler Scott Headley, 25 of Powderly.

In January 2019 Constable Hill connected Headley to several burglaries in the Texarkana area that had occurred in December 2018. A few days later Headley was arrested in Longview for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle with two or more convictions and Evading Arrest.

Headley is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail on the charges out of Longview, Theft of a Firearm and Evading Arrest with a motor vehicle out of Lamar County and Theft of a Firearm out of Texarkana.

I would like to remind people to lock their vehicles, even in their own driveways. All of these burglaries could have been prevented by locking their cars. During the investigation, Headley stated that he would only get into “unlocked” cars, and had never damaged a vehicle to get inside.

Pct 3 Constable Hill asks that if anyone has purchased anything from Headley or has any more information to call his office at 903-249-1117.