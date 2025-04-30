Building Real-World Skills in AI: A New Path for College Students

With rapid changes to every industry being brought on by artificial intelligence, East Texas A&M is offering a program to prepare students for the future workforce.

COMMERCE, TX, April 30, 2025—Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a futuristic concept—it’s already changing how people live and work. From chatbots that help answer customer questions to algorithms that assist doctors in diagnosing illness, AI is shaping decisions, streamlining workflows and powering innovation across the globe. As its influence continues to grow, understanding how to work with AI is becoming essential—not just for tech experts, but for professionals in nearly every field.

In response to this shift, East Texas A&M University offers a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (M.S. in AI), a graduate program focused on the practical application of AI tools and systems. Designed to equip students with real-world, hands-on experience, the program prepares future professionals to confidently navigate and lead in an increasingly tech-driven world.

How is AI impacting industry?

Search Enterprise AI, a resource for news and studies on artificial intelligence, predicts that the industries most impacted by AI will be education, healthcare, finance, law and transportation, illustrating that careers across the spectrum will be impacted.

“It’s going to be relevant in almost every job, especially jobs that require communication,” said Dr. Christian Hempelmann, professor of computational linguistics and director of the Semantic Artificial Intelligence and Creativity Laboratory at East Texas A&M. “For professionals in almost any field, AI will be able to enhance their communication.”

What does this mean for the job market?

Contrary to common misconceptions, AI won’t necessarily eradicate certain careers. And careers in which AI is used won’t necessarily require workers to complete complex coding algorithms from scratch. However, there’s a growing demand for professionals who can apply existing AI tools and systems to solve real-world problems across a wide range of sectors.

“AI is not going to take your job,” Hempelmann said. “But a person who knows AI along with other skills necessary for a job may take that job.”

As AI advances, its implementation will become more accessible and integrated into daily business operations. For instance, businesses may use AI to better understand their customers, make smarter decisions with data, and improve the way people and computers communicate, Organizations will rely on professionals who understand AI’s capabilities and limitations and who can bridge the gap between technical solutions and practical applications.

What does this mean for the modern college student?

For college students, the rise of AI means now is the time to build skills in AI and large language models (LLM) to prepare for their future careers. AI is changing how we solve problems, make decisions and interact with technology in nearly every field. Understanding how to apply AI tools—not just how they’re built—can set students apart and open doors across various industries.

Dr. Omar El Ariss, associate professor of Computer Science and Information Systems at East Texas A&M, said students will need to adapt as they prepare for the workforce. Students who include AI as a discipline in their studies will have an advantage entering the workforce.

What does East Texas A&M offer students interested in AI?

For students who understand the importance of AI in industry, East Texas A&M offers a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence. The program aims to explore the intersection of language and linguistics, computer science, and human ingenuity through hands-on experience in machine learning and AI applications. It is designed to help students learn and develop new ways people process information, make decisions, and interact with the world through AI.

With four emphasis areas—computer science, computational linguistics, mathematics and psychology—students can focus on the area of artificial intelligence research that meets their professional goals. Given the broad scope of career opportunities an M.S. in AI provides, students with an undergraduate degree in any area are encouraged to apply.

“You are welcome to join the program from any degree,” El Ariss said. “We are not assuming you should be technical or a programmer or anything. This is the theme of our program—AI is applicable to all fields. Even in such careers as farming, AI will soon be relevant.”

With online and in-person class options, the M.S. in AI program is designed to meet the needs of working professionals and full-time students alike. For more information, please visit the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence webpage.