Burglary Suspect Sentenced In Hopkins County

Morgan

A 36-year-old local woman was sentenced yesterday in Hopkins County for burglaries she was charged with committing in Hopkins, Delta, and Lamar Counties. Amber Michelle Morgan, who was on parole at the time of the most recent burglaries, reached a plea bargain and some but not all of the charges were dismissed. She received 25 years in prison because of her prior criminal history. The stolen items, which included firearms, along with some methamphetamine were recovered. The case was prosecuted in Hopkins County by Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison.