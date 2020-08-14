" /> Bus Hub Pick-Up for Bus Riders – EastTexasRadio.com
Bus Hub Pick-Up for Bus Riders

10 mins ago

 

In an effort to provide the safest environment for our bus riders, we ask that you allow SSISD to deliver your bus rider to your home/regular drop-off location as opposed to picking them up at the bus hub if it is at all possible.If it is necessary to pick up your students at the bus hub, for our students’ safety we are requiring that you do not go onto the hub lot.  Please remain at the sidewalk area (or beyond) to receive your students once they are released from their buses.  Students will not be released early.  All students will be released when the buses are ready to transition students to their proper bus for home delivery.

