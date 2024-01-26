Sandlin Header 2022
Business And Employee Coaching Webinar Today

Dr. Richard Flesher

Certified Master Business Coach and personnel expert Dr. Richard Flesher will be part of a free webinar today at 2:00 pm. Dr Flesher will discuss the qualities to look for in a new hire, how to train a new hire, and how to retain a great employee. The webinar will be part of a presentation on CRM for small businesses. Here’s the link — Pinksavvy.net/webregister. Dr. Flesher is a former Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce board member.

