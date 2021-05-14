" /> Business Leaders Oppose Unemployment Subsidies – EastTexasRadio.com
Business Leaders Oppose Unemployment Subsidies

2 hours ago

Dozens of business leaders have signed a letter to Governor Abbott and the Texas Workforce Commission, saying Texas should no longer participate in supplemental unemployment payments. 37 business groups and Chambers of Commerce signed the letter, saying $300 weekly payments have become their biggest barrier to filling job openings. Texas Association of Business CEO Glenn Hammer says shops and restaurants were already competing for manpower. He says the TWC should instead promote that companies are hiring more people and look at other options like funding for more childcare.

