Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Businesses To Make Decision On Mandates

The decision on whether to mandate the Covid vaccine is a tough decision for businesses, which are increasingly worried about a backlash. Professor Avi Collish at UT- Austin says the national chains are less likely to be swayed by what they see on social media, because they focus on data And he says that has a trickle-down effect. Local businesses often follow the national chains when it comes to policies. He says it’s unfortunate the Covid vaccine has become politicized, and stressed that research shows that those opposed to the shot are a small minority.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     