Businesses To Make Decision On Mandates

The decision on whether to mandate the Covid vaccine is a tough decision for businesses, which are increasingly worried about a backlash. Professor Avi Collish at UT- Austin says the national chains are less likely to be swayed by what they see on social media, because they focus on data And he says that has a trickle-down effect. Local businesses often follow the national chains when it comes to policies. He says it’s unfortunate the Covid vaccine has become politicized, and stressed that research shows that those opposed to the shot are a small minority.