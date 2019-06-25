Busy Weekend Ahead Around Paris

Blossom Patriot Fest Fireworks Show will be held Friday June 28th in downtown Blossom. It’s sponsored by the Greater Blossom Development Association, where community is everything. Prior to the fireworks there will be hamburgers and live entertainment in the city park. Plus there will be a paver reveal by Dan’s Shed. Check it out on Facebook @GreaterBlossomDevelopment or contact Liz at 903-491-7257 or Deana at 903-491-6343.

—

Come out and support the Lamar County Humane Associations Annual Gala, the Dog Days of Summer (and cats too), Saturday evening June 29th at the Love Civic Center. Food will be catered by On Top of It Catering, there will be a cash bar, lots of great silent and live auction items and a great band playing music from the 80’s and 90’s the Mullet Boys. Best of all, all of the proceeds benefit the Lamar County Humane Association and all that they do.

—

Chisum FFA is having to raise money for State Convention and other camps and conventions that our members will be attending.

Along with the car wash, they will be having a bake sale and Kona Ice will also be there. This event is scheduled for Saturday June 29 from 10-4 at Cutting Edge Glass located at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris. They will be accepting donations at the car wash. We will also be collecting art supplies to take to Convention for the Art Supply Drive that will be held at convention.

—

Saturday is Fighting Back for Lili’s Legacy. Saturday June 29th from 10a-5pm in the Brookshire’s parking lot. There will be a dunking booth and bounce houses. Paris Fire Department will have a truck out for tours. Plus a delicious brisket plate for $10. All proceeds benefit Lili’s Legacy.

—

Reno’s Summer Celebration & BBQ Cook-Off at Reno Kiwanis Park, 6820 Pine Mill Road in Reno Saturday June 29th from 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Join us for this amazing Summer Festival at Reno Kiwanis Park! Contact us today to register your team for the Rear of the Steer BBQ Contest in support of Reno Fire Department! Plates will be served from 12pm-2pm. There will be music, vendors, and lots of fun for the whole family! Please follow the Reno Parks and Trail Facebook page for updates and details! For more information, please call Reno City Hall at (903)785-6581. www.renotexas.us

—

2nd Annual Free Community Wide Picnic hosted by Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church Saturday June 29th at Noon at Wade Park in Paris. All are invited. There will be lots of games, food, and activities for the whole family. Face painting, bounce houses (dry & wet), rides, and many other vendors. For more info: Margaret 903-706-3641 or Pastor Wallace 903-517-2089

—