Butt Injections Leads To Manslaughter

Lisa Fernandez

Court documents state that Lisa Fernandez, 47, was charged with manslaughter after allegedly providing another woman with illegal silicone butt injections, and she was unlicensed. Fernandez, 47, appeared before a judge Wednesday, and her bond is $40,000. Marja McClendon made a trip to Houston from St. Louis, Missouri, on Apr 24, 2018, for the procedure. She died in St. Louis on Apr 30, 2018, from that procedure. Fernandez also told prosecutors she knew the risks if the process was done incorrectly, such as the lungs filling up with blood and death.

