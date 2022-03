A benefit Cabaret and Dinner Theater will be held at the Davis St. Baptist Church on Friday and Saturday nights, April 1 and 2nd. Dinner will be at 6:30 and the show at 7:30. The evening called “A Walk Around the World” with the show themed around the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort. The meal is based on the food of Hawaii. Tickets can be reserved by calling 903-438-5217.