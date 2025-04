Sulphur Springs Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at the 127 mile marker of I-30 and made contact with the driver, 37-year-old Jessica Lynn Doyle of Caddo Mills. She denied the officer permission to search her vehicle and a K9 then alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up 2 baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and Doyle was arrested for Possession of More than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance.