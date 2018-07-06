Calhoun Stays Hot Plus Rangers Win In Detroit In Today’s Sports

Here’s something to get excited about: football two-a-days for high school begin one month from today.

According to Twitter reports, the Tampa Bay Lightning have traded for Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson, who had been mentioned as a possible trade target for the Dallas Stars. Nothing has been made official by either team, however.

Ranger’s minor leaguer Willie Calhoun extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and Triple-A Round Rock defeated Oklahoma City 7-3. Calhoun had multiple hits for the fourth time in the last five games and is hitting a season-high .293 overall.

The Rangers started their 10-game road trip off with a bang last night in Detroit. Texas scored all seven of their runs in the second, third and fourth innings as Texas won 7-5. Yovani Gallardo picked up the win for Texas. He is now 3-0 on the season. Texas and Detroit will play game two tonight on KPLT 1490AM and 96.3 FM. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch at 6:10.

The University of Kansas hired former Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long as the school’s new AD on Thursday. Long signed a five-year contract worth $1.5 million annually, with Kansas Athletics Inc. paying $1.3 million of the total and the university paying the remaining $200,000. Long, who also had served as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, will be formally introduced at a news conference on July 11.

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins posted on Instagram Thursday expressing “regret and sadness” for the death of his close friend Roosevelt Rene at his Fair Lawn, New Jersey, home last month. Police have charged Jenkins’ older brother, William Jenkins, Jr., with aggravated manslaughter. William Jenkins was arrested on a parole violation in Ontario County, New York, before being questioned and subsequently arrested for the death.

Electronic technology might be coming to the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Rich Shea, the president of Major League Eating, which sanctions the event, said on Thursday that “yesterday’s incident might be the impetus to bring competitive eating into the digital age.” The original hot dog and bun count for Joey Chestnut were 64, but it eventually was increased to a record 74 when it was discovered that two cleared plates were missed. Competitor Carmen Cincotti was slighted even more. His unofficial count was 45; officially, he ended with 64.

What if Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had taken the advice of journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson, received a $30 million loan from him and selected Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft? Leaf, an NFL bust who was taken by the San Diego Chargers at No. 2, added another twist in the Manning vs. Leaf draft debate from 1998. Leaf tweeted Thursday a picture he recently received of the letter that the late Thompson sent Irsay saying he wouldn’t give the Colts owner a $30 million loan for Manning, but he would do it if Indianapolis selected Leaf and made Leaf its franchise quarterback.

Texas 7

Detroit 5

HOU 4

CHW 3