Hunt County deputies arrested Tyler Vonzeal Ballard of California on multiple felony charges. He’s accused of Manufacture And Delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a prohibited weapon – in this case a “ suppressor” commonly known as a silencer. He remains in the Hunt County Jail, where bond was set at a total of $265,000.