California Man Indicted in Texas for Sending Threatening Messages  to University President

SHERMAN, Texas – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Rossmoor, California, man with federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Jeremy David Hanson, 44, was named in the indictment returned by a federal grand jury on May 11, 2022 in Sherman charging him with interstate transmission of threatening communications.

According to the indictment, on March 3, 2022, Hanson is alleged to have sent a threatening email to the President of the University of North Texas (UNT) in response to an event that happened the day before. The indictment states that student protests occurred on the UNT campus following the speaking engagement of a political candidate who supported outlawing sexual reassignment surgeries for children.

“Jeremy Hanson is accused of sending numerous death threats and hate-filled messages related to the LGBTQ community, which the FBI acted swiftly to disrupt,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “These abhorrent threats were intended to incite fear and intimidation and have no place in our society. The FBI will continue to protect the American people from threats of violence and find justice for victims.”

If convicted, Hanson faces up to five years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Batson.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.