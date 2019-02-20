Camp County Cattlemen’s Association Monthly Meeting: February 26, 6:30 pm, the speaker is Dr. Dan Kincaid. The topic is “basic herd health, a relationship with your vet.” The location has changed* it is now at the Old Emmanuel Building on Moreland St, Pittsburg. Additional details on the attached flyer.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension “4th Fridays Landowners’ Educational Series” Multi-County program hosted by Camp, Franklin and Delta Counties Extension Offices. 6 Series, topics ranging from pasture management and establishment, pond management, tree management, nuisance animals, agricultural law, and pasture utilization. Cost is $50 for the entire series. Offered are Continuing Education Units for Pesticide Applicators. Location is Franklin County Airport, 1:00-4:00 pm, 4th Friday’s beginning in March-August. Additional details on the attached flyer.

Camp County Youth Project Show for 4-H and FFA members in Camp County, Saturday (Mar 2), the show begins at 10:00 am, a live auction of projects starts at 6:30 pm both located at Aubrey E. Pilgrim Agricultural Complex, 402 Broach St, Pittsburg. Projects include market pigs, market goats, commercial heifers, broiler chickens, rabbits, and agricultural mechanics items. Additional details are on the attached flyer.

All of these events are in conjunction with Local County Extension Offices which are government offices and not for profit. Any fees associated with the above is strictly for program preparation and materials.

