Camp County Deputy Saves A Man’s Life

Deputy Hunter Lawrence

Tuesday evening a week ago, Camp County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim had been trying to unload an antique pistol when it inadvertently discharged into his upper left thigh. Deputies Hunter Lawrence and Tim Martin found the victim’s leg saturated in blood and applied a tourniquet. Camp County EMS transported the victim to UT Health Pittsburg and Tyler. EMS and hospital personnel said the bleeding was so rapid that if the deputy had not applied the tourniquet, it could have resulted in a worse outcome.