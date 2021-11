Until UT-Health Tyler notified Tyler Police of a gunshot victim, Camp County did find the suspect shot around 4:40 Saturday morning. A Camp County homeowner heard a truck on his dead-end road in front of his house and then observed suspect Tony Gross, 39, breaking into his tool shed. The homeowner shot the intruder. There was a struggle for the gun, and before leaving with the gun, the homeowner reshot the intruder.