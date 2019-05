Mugshot not available

State Troopers arrested a Camp County man after he was stopped in Hopkins County for allegedly driving 80 mph on Hwy 11. Reportedly, 50-year-old Mario Aguilar, of Pittsburg, failed a field sobriety test and registered .156 on a breathalyzer. He was charged with DWI with three or more priors, enhancing the charge to a felony. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.