A Camp County Deputy responded to a disturbance involving firearms Sunday morning on CR 2417. The deputy observed 27-year-old Cason Paul Green run across the yard in front of a mobile home. Allegedly, Green pointed a long gun at the deputy. Pittsburg Police arrived as backup, and Green ran inside but then disappeared out a back door. Green was later captured along Lake Bob Sandlin and arrested. Although there were no injuries, he’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.