" /> Camp County Man Found – EastTexasRadio.com
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Camp County Man Found

1 hour ago

Josh Searcy
Photo From Camp County SO

Camp County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Josh Searcy, 37 Wednesday morning. Friends reported him missing five days earlier after seeing him last Friday morning at his residence on FM 993.

Sheriff Alan McCandless said, “We had talked to multiple people during the search for Josh. After a few leads developed, we conducted a thorough search of the property around his home.”

Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington held an inquest and had the body sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     