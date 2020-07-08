Camp County Man Found

Josh Searcy

Photo From Camp County SO

Camp County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Josh Searcy, 37 Wednesday morning. Friends reported him missing five days earlier after seeing him last Friday morning at his residence on FM 993.

Sheriff Alan McCandless said, “We had talked to multiple people during the search for Josh. After a few leads developed, we conducted a thorough search of the property around his home.”

Justice of the Peace Harold Kennington held an inquest and had the body sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy.