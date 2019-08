A Camp County jury has found Leticia Nohely Ramirez guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of 24-year-old Saul Martinez of Pittsburg. Martinez died of homicidal asphyxiation. Ramirez, the first of the four defendants in the case to be tried, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Twenty-five-year-old Christian Omar Garcia, 23-year-old Luis Osvaldo Ramirez and 22- year-old Mario Perez Tovar, are awaiting their trials in the case.