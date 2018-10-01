Camp Habitat’s Third Annual Ruby Slipper Gala Is Saturday, October 13

Habitat for Humanity of Camp County volunteers are busy creating an enchanting setting for its fundraiser, the Third Annual Ruby Slipper Gala: ”There’s No Place Like Home!” taking place next Saturday, October 13th from 7 pm to midnight at the historic Douglass Community Center, 408 Terry Street, Pittsburg. A fan favorite, the local band DoctorDoctor will perform oldie hits. Several local wineries will be present offering wine tasting and bottle sales. Popcorn, coffee, tea, and soda will be available. Douglass Alumni will be cooking up treats in their food booth. Dress is “party casual” so attendees can “doll themselves up” any way that is comfortable for them.

The Camp County affiliate of Habitat for Humanity and their volunteers have had a busy year. Camp Habitat volunteers have been working to solve accessibility issues that keep some in our community to be virtually house bound. So far this year the volunteers have built 4 ramps for local families with the materials supplied by Texas Ramps. Ramps and other improvements made by Camp Habitat volunteers are making life easier for a program total of 17 of our elderly and disabled neighbors since 2015. This year we started our Veterans Build program and are finishing work on major rehabs for two 100% disabled Veterans in our community to help make their homes decent, safe and accessible. Habitat volunteers have helped other local nonprofit organizations like Frederick Douglass Alumni Association on community projects. According to the affiliate’s President, Mike Laing, “Our mission is to show God’s love in our community by striving to create a better human habitat in which to live & work. Our Gala helps fund home building and home repair objectives for our community each year.“

Scotty Traylor, Vice President, advised that the affiliate will start taking applications for the next home to be built early next year. He and the board and volunteers hope to start construction on the sixth home to be built by the affiliate by spring. “The wonderful fellowship of the volunteers, community businesses and the future homeowner family is the best part of any build!” according to Gene Baxter, the Construction Safety Manager for the affiliate.

Van Rosenau, a volunteer, says that there will be lots of good items in the Silent Auction from local businesses like Discount Tire, the Pittsburg Veterinary Clinic, Guaranty Bank, Hamilton Jewelers, Herschels and Nardello’s, Mike D Auto Stereo, Steve Parker, Brettt’s Transmission, Pizza Inn, Elliot Auto Group, Bunn’s Flowers, Faulkner’s, and a host of others. Ken Baum of the Holman House will be the Master of Ceremonies for the event.

The event is being sponsored by Pilgrims, Cypress Bank, Priefert Manufacturing, First National Bank, State Farm, East Texas Crude, the Frederick Douglass Alumni Association, Conroy Tractor, State Farm, Strube Propane, Vee Couch, among others. Tickets are $40/couple or $25 for an individual and are available by calling 903-767-1156. Tickets will also be available at the door for $45/$30.