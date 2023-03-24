Camp Lejeune Phishing Scam

A disguised phishing scam for a Camp Lejeune class action notice

You’ve likely heard ads on the TV or radio about the Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit for U.S. military veterans and their families exposed to tainted water at the camp. Marketing agencies and law firms spent over $40 million advertising the case. Now, scammers are jumping on board, too, hoping all the media attention makes it easier to trick people, especially military personnel, into falling for common scam tactics.

How this scam works

You receive an email or phone call telling you you qualify for compensation for the Camp Lejeune class action lawsuit. The email may claim you are entitled to tens of thousands of dollars. You must click a link or call a number to get compensation.

From here, the scam takes several different forms. For example, clicking the link could download malware onto your computer or mobile device, putting you at risk for identity theft. In other versions, scammers direct you to a website with a form that asks for personal information.

In yet another variation, the scammers are after your money and personal details. They claim you need to pay an upfront fee, so they can file your case and receive your money. If you pay them, they’ll continue to ask for more “filing fees” until you become suspicious. As soon as you realize the con, the scammer will disappear with your information and money.

How to avoid similar scams:

Refrain from believing in promises of quick cash with minimal effort. Scammers love to promise that fast money is in your immediate future. The reality is even well-deserved compensation will take time to receive. It’s worth noting, too, that veterans who served at Camp Lejeune can apply for VA disability compensation and health care benefits without filing a lawsuit or getting help from a lawyer.

If you think you deserve compensation, apply through official channels. Visit VA.gov/CampLejeune for official information on how to use it for payment. In addition, you can file for disability compensation online and learn what steps to take to file a Camp Lejeune lawsuit .

For more information

For more ways to avoid email scams, see the BBB Tip: How to recognize a phony email and the BBB Tip on phishing scams. For more information about how to receive compensation related to a stay at Camp Lejeune, visit VA.gov/CampLejeune.

If you’ve been the victim of a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. By registering your experience, you can help others avoid falling for the same scam.

