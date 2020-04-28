Can COVID-19 Spread Via Swimming Pools?

The weather may be beautiful, but we’re all stuck at home, thanks to the coronavirus. that has some parents wondering about a trip to the pool.

With so much unknown about the coronavirus, there are concerns over whether it could be transmitted in the water, if swimmers get it in their mouths. Communicable Disease expert Dr. Anita Kourian in San Antonio says the answer is no pointing to the chemicals in pools. the chlorine is enough to kill it. and she says even infants in swim diapers are okay. But she says social distancing orders are still in place and that includes all pools and hot tubs too.