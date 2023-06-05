Candidacy for Hopkins County Commissioners Court

Written and Submitted by the Candidate

My name is Travis Thompson, and I am honored to announce my intent to run on the Republican ticket as your next Hopkins County Precinct 3 Commissioner. The decision to run for Commissioner was not made lightly, as I have been prayerfully studying and pursuing the skills needed to serve our community in this capacity.

Currently, I work as a Road and Bridge Maintenance Crew member with over seven years of experience. Before that, I was a Heavy Equipment Specialist in the coal mine for seven years until it closed. With over 14 years of hands-on experience and professional training, I am equipped with the skills necessary to maintain, operate, and repair heavy equipment. I am a skillful welder and proficient in road and bridge maintenance and repair. I have the knowledge and skill sets required to maintain fiscally sound budgets that provide positive and sustainable long-term outcomes. In my free time, I have observed multiple Commissioner’s Court sessions and participated in training to adequately understand the roles and responsibilities needed to serve our community better.

As your Commissioner, I will walk with integrity and lead by example. Listening, researching, and advocating for what is best for the precinct while remaining authentic and transparent is paramount. By collaboratively working alongside other commissioners to represent our growing community well, I will help ensure the county’s plans are fiscally conservative and efficient.

When Commissioners Court is not in session, I will actively work full-time with the crew to be responsive to the community’s needs. I will establish local and social media communication outlets to inform the community of road maintenance, closures, and improvements. It will be essential to keep two-way communication open to address the needs and concerns of our Precinct 3 community. The welfare of this community is of utmost importance!

My wife, Allie, and I have both grown up calling Precinct 3 our home and have intentionally remained in the area to raise our three children: Hannah (12), Hadassah (9), and Travis II (7). With multi-generational roots, we understand the importance of investing in our precinct, community, and the future of Hopkins County.

My experience, knowledge, and dedication will make a positive difference in Precinct 3. Thank you for entrusting me to serve our community while helping build and maintain a vital legacy for future generations.