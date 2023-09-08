Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Candidates For House District 2 in State Legislature Special Election

 

Six candidates have filed by this week’s deadline  for the special election to replace expelled former District 2 State Rep. Bryan Slaton. The five Republicans who filed are Jill Dutton, former president of Republican Women of Van Zandt; Heath Hyde, a Sulphur Springs attorney; Brent Money, a Greenville lawyer; Doug Roszhart, vice chair of the Hunt County GOP; and Krista Schild, a Hunt County precinct chair. The Democrat is Kristen Washington, a former member of the Greenville City Council. House District 2 includes Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt Counties.

