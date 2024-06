CANHelp in Sulphur Springs is gearing up to host their annual Back-to-School Fair, which assists children in low-to-moderate income families prepare for the new school year, by providing school supplies, haircuts and other needs. The fair is on August 1, but pre-registration is required for students to receive school supplies. You can pick up an application at CANHelp -613 Gilmer Street.Businesses may also register to participate as a vendor