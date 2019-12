Emily Futral (left), a Paris Junior College student working in the Admissions and Records Office, hands a cap and gown to Christal Pilip of Pattonville. Pilip was picking them up for her daughter Jaycie, who will participate in PJC’s fall graduation ceremony next Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:00 p.m. in the Hunt Center. For more details on the ceremony, go to www.parisjc.edu/graduation