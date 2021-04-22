Capital Murder Charge Against Man Who Staged Suicide

A former Collin County brewery owner has been indicted for Capital Murder in what authorities call a staged suicide. Forty-eight-year-old Keith Ashley of Allen, who is also a registered nurse, allegedly used a powerful drug to immobilize Jim Seegan of Carrollton and then shot him in the head. Investigators say Ashely was a financial advisor and friend of Seegan, and had secretly set up an insurance policy naming Ashley as the beneficiary. Seegan was found dead in his Carrollton home by his wife, a gun in his left hand and a suicide note nearby. He was right- handed.