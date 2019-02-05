Capital Murder Charge Dropped Against East Texas Woman

http://www.ksla.com/story/37869889/etx-parents-in-custody-in-connection-to-death-of-2-year-old-son/

Panola County prosecutors have dropped Capital Murder charges against a Beckville woman in connection with the death of her two-year-old son. Reportedly, 22-year-old Brianna Mikayla Jones still faces a criminal negligence charge in connection with the death of Kaisyn Sheppard. The boy’s father, Braylyn David Sheppard, still faces a capital murder charge in the case.