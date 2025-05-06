Capital Murder Suspect At Large

A capital murder suspect is at large in north Texas after cutting off his ankle monitor in Van Zandt County and fleeing before a court appearance. Trevor McEuen was due in court in Kaufman County on Monday. McEuen is accused of shooting his neighbor to death in May 2023. The body of 35-year-old Aaron Martinez was found dead in his truck, riddled with bullets. He had been living with relatives in Van Zandt County when he fled. It’s not known if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.