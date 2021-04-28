Captured: Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Corpus Christi

AUSTIN – Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Jaime Alanis, 37, was taken into custody on April 20, after investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip on his whereabouts. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, used tip information to locate and arrest Alanis at an apartment complex in Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi PD also assisted in the investigation. A reward of $7,500 will now go to the tipster.

Alanis is affiliated with the Tango Blast Houstone gang and was wanted for robbery and a parole violation. Authorities wanted him since July 2020, when he absconded from his last known address in Houston; DPS added him to the Texas Ten Most Wanted fugitive list earlier this month.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.