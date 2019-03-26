CAPTURED: Two Of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted

AUSTIN – Two of the Texas 10 Most Wanted — one sex offender and one fugitive — were recently captured. Zachary Michael Boyett, 24, (pictured left) was arrested on March 20 in Dallas, and Jeremy Edwin Evans, 31, (pictured right) was arrested on March 12 in New Orleans. The arrests were not the result of Crime Stoppers tips; therefore, no rewards will be paid.

Working off investigative information, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office located and apprehended Boyett at a residence in southeast Dallas. The Sulphur Springs Police Department provided assistance with the investigation.

Boyett had been wanted since August 2018 for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender after absconding from his last known address in Sulphur Springs. His criminal history includes a 2015 conviction of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Rockwall County. For more information, see his captured bulletin.

Working off investigative information developed by DPS Special Agents, members of the U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force located and apprehended Evans at a residence in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Evans had been wanted since January 2018 for parole violation – and since February 2018 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after absconding from his last known address in Bryan. His criminal history includes aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying a weapon, disorderly conduct and burglary of a habitation. For more information, see his captured bulletin.

So far in 2019, DPS and other agencies have arrested five Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including three sex offenders and one gang member, and $5,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture. Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.