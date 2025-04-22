Sandlin Header 2024
Cardinal With Dallas Ties To Lead Vatican Until Next Pope

Cardinal Kevin Farrell
The man who will lead the Vatican while there is an empty seat in Rome is a Dallas cardinal. Kevin Farrell will oversee the Vatican’s day-to-day operations and finances, ensuring stability and continuity. Bishop Edward Burns, the head of the Diocese of Dallas, says Farrell will lead the conclave to pick a new pope in a few weeks.

El hombre que dirigirá el Vaticano mientras hay un asiento vacío en Roma es un cardenal de Dallas. Kevin Farrell supervisará las operaciones y finanzas diarias del Vaticano, asegurando la estabilidad y la continuidad. El obispo Edward Burns, jefe de la Diócesis de Dallas, dice que Farrell encabezará el cónclave para elegir a un nuevo papa en unas pocas semanas.

