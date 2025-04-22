Cardinal With Dallas Ties To Lead Vatican Until Next Pope

The man who will lead the Vatican while there is an empty seat in Rome is a Dallas cardinal. Kevin Farrell will oversee the Vatican’s day-to-day operations and finances, ensuring stability and continuity. Bishop Edward Burns, the head of the Diocese of Dallas, says Farrell will lead the conclave to pick a new pope in a few weeks.

El hombre que dirigirá el Vaticano mientras hay un asiento vacío en Roma es un cardenal de Dallas. Kevin Farrell supervisará las operaciones y finanzas diarias del Vaticano, asegurando la estabilidad y la continuidad. El obispo Edward Burns, jefe de la Diócesis de Dallas, dice que Farrell encabezará el cónclave para elegir a un nuevo papa en unas pocas semanas.