Momentum Polaris New Year’s Sales Event 2019
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Career and Employment Workshop – January 9 – Red River County Public Library

11 hours ago

 

 

Need help creating an effective and noticeable resume? Need help searching for jobs online? Need to learn how to become more confident during an interview?

Join Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas on Wednesday (Jan 9) at the Red River County Public Library, in Clarksville, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm, for a career and employment workshop aimed to help you land that next job.

Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Programs. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.  Relay Texas TDD: 800-735-2989 (Voice) 711.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     