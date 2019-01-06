Career and Employment Workshop – January 9 – Red River County Public Library

Need help creating an effective and noticeable resume? Need help searching for jobs online? Need to learn how to become more confident during an interview?

Join Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas on Wednesday (Jan 9) at the Red River County Public Library, in Clarksville, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm, for a career and employment workshop aimed to help you land that next job.

