Career Day At North Lamar HS

A CAREER DAY will be held at the North Lamar High School – B Gym Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. All area employers are invited to join the Chamber of Commerce and Paris Economic Development Corporation for this opportunity to acknowledge and promote your company, showcase community businesses, and educate students on potential careers in Lamar County! For more information or to confirm your participation, please contact: Wes Brown at wbrown@northlamar.net or Susan Morales at 903-737-2003 × 1501.